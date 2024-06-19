Ranking of the Top 10 Popular Sports in the United States in 2024

From Superbowl Sundays to March Madness and Little League games, sports play an important part of American culture. Without delving into the history of how sports helped in enfranchising women and desegregating the nation, just seeing that six in ten Americans identify as sports fans (Gallup, 2015) is enough to show that sports in America are not just a pastime– Americans truly have passion for sports.

The American sports scene plays a significant role in its pop culture while helping to deepen the influence of sports media in the country. There are many reasons for this but Bob Costas, an NBC sportscaster, captured it best when he remarked, “The best thing about sports is the sense of community and shared emotion it can create.”

According to our guest expert Kate Richardson, the great thing about America’s sports landscape is that there is something for everyone, regardless of age and gender. That is why this article will be ranking the 10 most popular sports in the United States – these are major sports with international acclaim and professional sports leagues.

Before we delve into it, avid punters will be delighted to know if not all but at least a majority of these popular American sports can be betted on. There are several mobile-friendly online sportsbooks for baseball betting, football betting, and soccer betting amongst others. Without further ado, let’s go, sports fans!

Top 10 Most Popular Sports in the USA

American Football

Football is arguably the most popular sport in America. According to a 2024 report by Statista, 21% of total sports fans prefer to attend or watch this game above other kinds of games.

But beyond statistics, the packed stadiums, sports bars across the country, and many seeing Superbowl Sundays as a national holiday cement the position of this sport as arguably the most popular sport in the US. Also known as Gridiron Football, American Football is a game played by two teams of 11 players whose goal is to get the ball to the end of the field to score points. Below are some interesting facts about the game:

The Super Bowl, the annual championship game of the National Football League, had an estimated of 123 million viewers, making it the single most-watched sport in the US.

The NFL Super Bowl is a trifecta of entertainment made up of the exhilarating game itself, halftime shows featuring award-winning music artists and innovative commercials.

The game itself has its roots in rugby and soccer, hence its name

Some of its most famous athletes include Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Walter Payton and Peyton Manning .

While the sport is not as popular outside the US, the NFL is America’s top-earning leagues and one of the most valuable leagues in the world.

Basketball

Few things compare to the squeak of sneakers on a hardwood floor as players dribble and pass or the roar of spectators as their favourite player makes a spectacular slam dunk. Ever since its invention in 1891 by James Naismith, Basketball continues to grow in popularity among sports fans all over the world.

The game consists of a team of five players each trying to score the highest points by getting the ball into the overhead rink. Aside from being the national sport of Lithuania, Basketball is among America’s favorite sports with the 2023 NBA finals bringing in an average of 11.64 million views. In America, Basketball is played in the professional league and at a collegiate level.

The National Basketball Association is in charge of the professional league while the National Collegiate Athletic Association regulates collegiate competitions. The NBA has given the world star basketball players such as Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neil, LeBron James, Steph Curry and many others.

Baseball

When asked for a traditional American sport that evokes nostalgia and passion, one of the first sports that comes to mind is baseball. Although this sport is more leisurely and time-consuming than the rest, it is no less captivating. While many call it the Pastime of America, this game has extended beyond the borders of the country to being watched internationally.

Baseball is a game played by two teams of nine players each. A player hits the ball and runs around three bases to get to the home base before the opponent gets the ball. Baseball is run by the MLB and while not garnering viewership like American Football or Basketball, its last World Series racked in a solid average of 4 million views.

Legends of major league baseball like Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson and others have delighted the hearts of many through their spectacular victories.

Ice Hockey

Ice hockey is among the 10 most popular indoor fast-paced sports known for its speed, skill and thrilling gameplay. Players whirl around on smooth ice chasing a puck with sticks to get the highest points.

Ice Hockey is especially popular among colder regions of the country like Minnesota, Michigan and upstate New York. With a total valuation of $41.9 billion, the National Hockey League (NHL) is not a small player in the sports industry in the United States and Canada.

Soccer

Known to the rest of the world as football, soccer is arguably the most popular sport in the world. With over 3.5 billion fans and recorded views of 1.5 billion during the last FIFA World Cup final, one can safely say Soccer is the world’s most popular sport as it is played in many parts of the world.

While in the US, it may not be as beloved as American football, it is still a top 5 most popular sport. In fact, major league soccer is coming into its own in terms of popularity among sports fans in the US. In 2023 alone, Statista reports over 14 million people participated in an outdoor soccer competition.

In addition, international soccer teams continue to report an ever-increasing number of American nationals on their teams. Perhaps Soccer’s rising popularity in the US owes to how simple it is to play and understand. Needless to say, MLS will only grow more popular in the coming years.

Golf

Popularly known as the Gentleman’s Sport, Golf is a unique sport that blends strategy with athleticism and precision.

Typically played on well-manicured fields, the goal of the sport is to get players to hit a small ball into as many holes as possible with as few strokes as possible. While the sport may look exclusive and elitist, it is actually quite popular in the US. The 2023 Masters had an estimated of 15 million views and according to the National Golf Foundation, 26.6 million people played on-course golf. This goes to say interest in golfing is not waning anytime soon.

Tennis

Tennis is a simple game where two players try to throw a ball over the net without it landing on their side of the court. Tennis is popular because it is simple and accessible to players of all ages. The game continues to gain widespread popularity in the US with its mix of athleticism, strategy, graceful movements and fierce competition to generate an exhilarating experience.

The US Open, one of Tennis’ Grand Slam events generated 4.8 million views. Celebrity players such as Serena and Venus Williams have cemented the game as part of American culture. Tennis in America is governed by the United States Tennis Association.

Boxing

Boxing’s rich history and legendary fights will continue to maintain its popularity as the most popular combat sport in the US although closely followed by Mixed Martial Arts. This gritty and visceral sport has always appealed to Americans and will most likely continue to do so. As of 2022, the USA remains the country with the highest number of Olympic boxing medals.

Motorsports

Since its invention in 1895, motosports continue to be a popular staple in America’s sports culture. NASCAR and Formula 1 happen to be the most popular in the category, with NASCAR alone bringing in 114.231 million viewers in 2022. Daytona 500, considered the Super Bowl of stock car racing, has cemented this adrenalin-fueled sport as a crowd-pleaser in American sports culture.

Gymnastics

Gymnastics is a sport requiring balance, flexibility and a masterful control of the body. Exercises in the sport include uneven bars, still rings, balance beams, vaults and lots more. As of 2023, Statista reports that the United States of America has 4.76 million gymnasts of ages six years and above. This shows how popular the lithe sport of gymnastics is to Americans.

Experience the most famous sport in the USA today

From indoor recreational sports to outdoor games, team sports to solo competitions, the ranking of the most popular sports in the US is a testament to how sports are deeply ingrained in American culture. Finally, in the words of American Sports Commentator Ahmad Rashad, “Sports can unite a group of people from different backgrounds, all working together to achieve a common goal. And even if they fall short, sharing that journey is an experience they’ll never forget…”