Farage left figthing a trash can as the UK populist leader’s election gamble backfires

A political gamble looks like it has spectacularly backfired.

When British right-wing populist leader Nigel Farage announced he was resigning as a lawmaker and triggering a special election in the face of a swirl of allegations over personal financing, he sought the high ground, declaring that the “judges of my actions” should be his constituents.

Instead, rival parties dismissed his actions as a stunt and said they would sit out the election, leaving his principal opponent as a garbage-can wearing comedian whose policies include forcing rule-breaking cyclists to ride unicycles.

Farage, the leader of the Reform UK party – which is topping most UK opinion polls, is facing allegations he failed to declare millions of pounds’ worth of gifts from wealthy donors and is being investigated by parliament’s standards watchdog. He has denied any wrongdoing.

He resigned as a member of parliament for Clacton-on-Sea, his constituency in southeast England, on Tuesday, amid the mounting controversy over undeclared financial donations.

He framed the move as a way to let the people of Clacton decide his political future rather than an “establishment” that he says is out to discredit him.

“I’ve decided the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions,” Farage said. “I ‌will fight to win. I will fight to continue the political ⁠revolution that Reform has started.”

But the decision was quickly branded a stunt by his usual sparring partners, with all the UK’s main political parties — the ruling Labour Party, the right-wing Conservative Party and the centrist Liberal Democrats — announcing they would boycott the Clacton vote. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who resigned as leader of the Labour Party last month, brushed the move a “desperate stunt,” while a spokesperson for Andy Burnham, widely seen as the country’s prime-minister-in-waiting, said it was a “gimmick designed to distract from serious allegations about Farage’s funders.”

With all the usual political opponents out of the picture, the only figures to step forward so far to challenge Farage are marginal figures – the best known of whom is a man known in the UK as “Count Binface,” a satirical comedian who describes himself online as a “space politician.”

Binface, a creation of the scriptwriter and comedian Jon Harvey, has been standing in British elections for years, part of a long tradition in the UK of satirical candidates who often stand against prominent politicians as a way of drawing attention to their absurdities, or simply as a publicity stunt.

Binface, whose character and costume has become more elaborate over the years, has become the best known of the genre.

“Game on, Nige,” Binface posted on X, a platform where he has more than 200,000 followers, after Farage stepped down.

The main parties’ decision to swerve the special election, known in Britain as as a by-election, are designed to make the point that it is a sideshow intended to deflect attention away from the controversies over Farage’s private wealth. The British finance minister, Rachel Reeves, who technically had to accept Farage’s resignation as a member of Parliament, said on X: “It is a farce and a desperate distraction, and the people of Clacton deserve better. But if he wants to spend the summer arguing with a bin, I won’t stop him.”

But Farage’s supporters say the main parties are running scared of the chief architect of Brexit, whose party made big gains in recent local government elections.

Reform UK’s home affairs spokesman, Zia Yusuf, criticized the boycotting party leaders for declining the chance to take on Farage after attacking him for years.

“Cowardly and transparent. The establishment is on the ropes,” he posted on X.

Binface has meanwhile found himself the center of British media attention, with some commentators even speculating that while Binface is unlikely to beat Farage, he could attract a substantial protest vote that far outstrips his usual small tally. In an interview ironically dubbed by a BBC host as the “interview of the morning,” the comedian joked on Wednesday whether the politicians who refused to join the contest were “running scared” from him, or from Farage.

“Are they running scared from old Binny, or do they think that Nigel’s running a cunning stunt?” he told BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program.

Asked what his appeal is going to be to the people of Clacton, the comedian replied, “I’m not Nigel Farage.”

By CNN