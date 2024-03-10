Panic as Farmers Discover Live Bomb in Laikipia  

Officials are investigating the source of a live bomb that was found on a farm where farmers were tilling in Sipili area, Laikipia County.

The discovery was made on March 9 at Wangwachi area, police said.

Farmers at a farm reported that there was an explosive device at their land.

Police rushed to the scene and established that it was a 60 mm live bomb.

Due to the security nature of the place police managed to move it to Sipili Police Station awaiting detonation.

Bomb disposal experts visited the station and managed to detonate it.

The bomb is believed to have originated from one of the security agencies operating in the area.

Police said the explosive could have caused much damage and deaths had it been mishandled.

Police and military stage operations and drills in the area and it is suspected the bomb originated from them.