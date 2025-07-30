Fears after Tanzania bans foreigners from operating 15 small businesses

Tanzania on Tuesday banned non-citizens from running 15 small-and medium-sized businesses in the country, a move that could jeopardise its relations with neighbouring and international nations.

In a special Gazette notice issued on July 28, 2025, Trade Minister Selemani Saidi Jafo explained that the government shall not issue or renew a licence for a foreigner to carry out any of the stipulated businesses.

These include mobile money transfers, electronic repairs, small-scale mining, postal and parcel delivery, tour guiding, establishment and operation of radio and television as well as operation of museum shops.

Others are real estate, clearing and forwarding services, on-farm crop purchasing operations and home, office or environmental cleaning companies. Salon businesses will also be prohibited unless it is conducted in a hotel or for tourism purposes.

Selling goods on a wholesale and retail basis will also be banned for foreigners. This, however, excludes supermarkets, specialised product outlets and wholesale centers for local producers.

Foreigners also won’t be allowed to run gambling machines and small industries.

Non-citizens caught running the businesses stipulated above will be liable to face a fine not less than ten million TZsh (Sh495,845) or face a jail term not exceeding six months. The penalty also includes revocation of visa and residence permit.

Any Tanzanian citizen who assists a foreigner to carry out any banned business shall be liable to pay 5 million TZsh (Sh247,922) or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months.

The move will have a direct impact on both locals and non locals. Many foreigners have employed locals in the targeted businesses.