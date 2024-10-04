Feid Siblings: Meet Manuela Villada Hoyos

Feid is a Colombian singer, songwriter, and record producer born on August 19, 1992, in Medellín.

He has collaborated with prominent artists like Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Feid gained recognition for his smooth tenor voice and contributions to reggaeton and cumbia music.

His notable works include hits like Porfa and Bubalu, and he has received multiple awards, including ASCAP Latin Awards for Winning Songs.

Siblings

Feid has one sibling, a sister named Manuela Villada Hoyos, who is currently studying graphic design.

Their parents are Berta Lucía Hoyos, a preschool teacher and psychologist, and Jorge Mario Villada, a university professor in arts.

Career

Feid began his musical journey in 2012 when he started writing songs for other artists.

His talent for crafting catchy melodies and lyrics quickly caught the attention of the music industry.

One of his early breakthroughs came in 2016 when he co-wrote “Ginza,” a hit single by Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin.

After establishing himself as a songwriter, Feid decided to pursue a solo career.

He released his debut album, Así Como Te Escucho, in 2018, which showcased his unique blend of reggaeton, urban music, and cumbia influences.

The album included tracks that highlighted his smooth tenor voice and lyrical prowess.

Feid gained significant popularity with several hit singles, including Porfa in 2020, a collaboration with fellow Colombian artist Justin Quiles that became a massive hit across Latin America and the U.S., earning him widespread recognition.

Another successful track, Bubalu, released in 2021, further solidified his place in the reggaeton scene.

In 2022, he released Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo as part of his album Inter Shibuya – La Mafia, showcasing his evolution as an artist.

Feid has worked with some of the biggest names in Latin music, including Bad Bunny and Nicky Jam. Their collaboration on La Noche de Anoche was a commercial success and showcased Feid’s versatility.

Additionally, he has collaborated with J Balvin on multiple occasions, contributing to their mutual success.

Feid’s music is characterized by a fusion of genres, blending reggaeton with elements of cumbia, pop, and urban music to create a distinctive sound that appeals to a diverse audience.

Awards and accolades

Feid has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, reflecting his growing influence in the Latin music scene.

At the 2024 Latin American Music Awards, he won six awards, including Collaboration of the Year for Yandel 150 and Streaming Artist of the Year.

He also secured victories for Global Latin Song of the Year for Classy 101 with Young Miko.and Best Collaboration – Urban for the same track.

In addition to these wins, Feid has been nominated for several prestigious awards, including multiple nominations at the Billboard Latin Music Awards and Premios Nuestra Tierra.

He was nominated for Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male and Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo in 2023.

His nominations at the Latin Grammy Awards have also highlighted his impact on the industry.

Feid’s recognition extends to various other award shows, including the MTV Europe Music Awards, where he was nominated for Best Latin America Central Act, and the MTV Millennial Awards, showcasing his versatility and appeal across different audiences.

His continuous success at these events underscores his rising star status in Latin music.