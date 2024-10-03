Erin Foster Siblings: All About Sara Foster

Erin Foster is an American writer, performer, and entrepreneur known for her work on the NBC sitcom The New Normal and the VH1 series Barely Famous, which she co-created with her sister Sara Foster.

She is the daughter of music producer David Foster and model Rebecca Dyer.

Foster married Simon Tikhman on December 31, 2019, and they have one child together.

She is currently the creator of the Netflix series Nobody Wants This, inspired by her own experiences in relationships and family dynamics.

Siblings

Erin has five siblings, biological sister Sara Foster, and step-siblings Allison Jones Foster, Jordan Foster, Brandon Jenner and Amy S. Foster.

They share a complex relationship with their step-siblings from their father’s multiple marriages, including Brody and Brandon Jenner, as well as Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid.

Despite the challenges of blended family dynamics, Erin maintains a close relationship with Gigi and Bella Hadid, noting that they still communicate regularly.

Career

Foster began her career in the entertainment industry with a focus on acting.

She made appearances in popular television shows, including Roswell, where she played the character of Liz Parker, and Gilmore Girls, where she had a guest role.

These early experiences showcased her comedic timing and charm, setting the stage for her future endeavors.

Transitioning from acting to writing, Erin joined the staff of The New Normal, a sitcom created by Ryan Murphy that aired on NBC from 2012 to 2013.

The show centered around a gay couple who hire a surrogate to have a child, exploring themes of family and acceptance.

In 2015, Foster co-created the VH1 series Barely Famous with Sara.

This mockumentary-style comedy satirizes the lives of celebrity offspring navigating fame and family dynamics.

The show received positive reviews for its humorous take on Hollywood culture, allowing Erin to showcase her unique perspective on life in the spotlight.

Beyond her work in television, Foster has ventured into entrepreneurship.

She and Sara partnered with the dating app Bumble to create content that promotes female empowerment and healthy relationships.

Additionally, in 2020, they launched a fashion brand called Favorite Daughter.

The clothing line emphasizes modern, stylish designs for women, reflecting their personal style and values while gaining popularity for its chic offerings.

Most recently, in 2024, Foster launched the Netflix series Nobody Wants This, where she serves as creator and executive producer.

Personal life

Foster married Simon Tikhman on December 31, 2019, in a beautiful ceremony that celebrated their love and commitment to each other.

Simon is a businessman and co-founder of a successful company, which has contributed to their shared lifestyle.

The couple has been open about their relationship on social media, often sharing moments from their life together.

Their bond appears to be strong, characterized by mutual support and affection.

In November 2023, Foster announced that she was expecting their first child.

On May 17, 2024, she gave birth to a daughter named Noa Mimi Tikhman.

The name “Noa” has Hebrew origins and means “movement” or “motion,” while “Mimi” is often used as a term of endearment.