Anne Heche Siblings: A Closer Look at the Actress’ Family Tree

Anne Heche was an American actress, director, and screenwriter.

She gained fame for her roles in the soap opera Another World and films like Donnie Brasco, Volcano, and Six Days, Seven Nights.

Heche received a Daytime Emmy Award and was nominated for a Tony Award.

Her personal life, including a high-profile relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, often overshadowed her career.

Tragically, Heche died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Los Angeles at age 53.

Siblings

Heche had four siblings, the first of whom was Cynthia Heche.

Born in 1965, Cynthia tragically passed away shortly after birth due to a heart defect.

Her death had a profound impact on the Heche family, marking their first significant loss and setting a tone of vulnerability within the family dynamics.

Nathan Heche, born in 1970, was another of Anne’s siblings.

He died in a car accident in 1983 at the age of 18.

His untimely death was particularly devastating for the family, occurring during a period when they were already grappling with various challenges.

The loss of Nathan left a lasting emotional scar on Anne and her remaining siblings.

Susan Bergman, born in 1969, was Anne’s older sister. She passed away in January 2006 at the age of 48.

Susan was an accomplished author who wrote about her family’s struggles, including the impact of their father’s abusive behavior.

In her memoir titled The Truth Comes Out, she explored these themes and provided insight into their family life.

The youngest sibling is Abigail Heche, born in 1975. As of now, she is the only surviving sibling among Anne’s brothers and sisters.

Details about Abigail’s life are more private compared to those of Anne and their other siblings.

Career

Heche was an accomplished American actress, director, and screenwriter whose career spanned over three decades.

She gained initial fame on the NBC soap opera Another World from 1987 to 1991, where she portrayed twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love, earning a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991.

Heche transitioned into film in the mid-1990s, achieving mainstream recognition with notable roles in Donnie Brasco, Volcano and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Her performance in Six Days, Seven Nights further solidified her status as a leading actress.

Despite her success, her career faced challenges due to the public scrutiny surrounding her high-profile relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

In addition to film, Heche starred in several television series, including Men in Trees and The Brave.

She also received a Tony Award nomination for her role in the Broadway revival of Twentieth Century in 2004.

Throughout her career, Heche was recognized with various awards and nominations, including a Primetime Emmy nomination for her performance in Gracie’s Choice.

Her final projects included appearances in films and TV series until her untimely death in 2022.

Death and legacy

Heche died on August 11, 2022, following a tragic car accident in Los Angeles.

She crashed her vehicle into a home, which subsequently caught fire.

Heche was critically injured and declared brain dead shortly after the incident.

Despite being kept on life support for organ donation purposes, she passed away three days later.

The autopsy revealed that she died from inhalation and thermal injuries, with a sternum fracture contributing to her death.

Although narcotics were found in her system, toxicology reports indicated she was not impaired at the time of the crash.

In the aftermath of her death, a complex legal battle emerged regarding her estate.

Heche reportedly died without a will, leading to disputes between her sons and her ex-boyfriend over the management of her assets.

Her eldest son, Homer Laffoon, has expressed deep sadness over their loss and is now navigating the challenges of settling her estate, which is entangled in legal complications.

Heche’s legacy includes her impactful roles in television and film, as well as the ongoing discussions about mental health and personal struggles she openly shared during her life.