Keon Coleman Siblings: A Closer Look at the NFL Player’s Family Tree

Keon Coleman is an American professional football wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL.

He played college football at Michigan State and Florida State, where he excelled, leading his team in receptions and touchdowns in his final season.

Coleman was selected by the Bills as the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season, he quickly made an impact, catching his first touchdown in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars after overcoming a brief benching due to tardiness.

Siblings

Coleman has four siblings including Kaylon and Kalin, and was raised by his mother, Raven Savoy, and his grandmother, Paula.

His eldest brother, Kaylen, has played a fatherly role in his life.

The family emphasized the importance of academics alongside athletics, shaping Coleman’s approach to sports and education.

College career

Coleman began his college career at Michigan State University, where he played from 2021 to 2022.

In his freshman year, he made an immediate impact by appearing in 12 games and recording 7 receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown, showcasing his potential as a playmaker.

By his sophomore year, Coleman became a key target for the Spartans, finishing the season with 58 receptions for 798 yards and 7 touchdowns.

His performance earned him recognition as one of the top receivers in the Big Ten Conference.

In 2023, Coleman transferred to Florida State University to seek a fresh start and greater opportunities.

During his junior year, he had a breakout season, recording 50 receptions for 658 yards and an impressive 11 touchdowns.

His ability to make big plays downfield and in the red zone significantly elevated the Seminoles’ offense.

His outstanding performance led to him being named to the All-ACC First Team, and he became a semifinalist for the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, which honors the nation’s top receiver.

NFL career

Coleman was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft as the 33rd overall pick.

The Bills recognized his potential to be a significant contributor to their offense.

In his rookie season, Coleman quickly adapted to the professional level, showcasing his versatility and skill set while contributing both as a receiver and in special teams.

A notable highlight came in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars when he caught his first NFL touchdown, marking a significant milestone in his early career.

His ability to perform under pressure and make crucial catches helped solidify his role on the team.

Known for his size, speed, and agility, Coleman is a formidable threat on the field.

He possesses excellent route-running skills and has demonstrated an ability to make contested catches, making him a valuable asset in both short-yardage situations and deep passes.

Accolades

Coleman has received several accolades throughout his college football career.

At Florida State, he was named a First-Team All-ACC wide receiver, all-purpose player, and return specialist, making him the first player in FSU history to earn all three honors in a single season.

He also earned fourth-team All-American recognition and was a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist, highlighting his status as one of the top receivers in college football.

During the 2023 season, Coleman led the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) with 11 receiving touchdowns, tying for 11th nationally.

His performance included a standout debut against LSU, where he caught nine passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns, setting a record for the most touchdowns by a player in their FSU debut.

Additionally, he was recognized as the FSU Offensive Newcomer of the Year and made the All-ACC Academic Team, showcasing his athletic and academic prowess.