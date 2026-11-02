Felipe VI Siblings: Meet Infanta Elena and Infanta Cristina

Felipe VI, born Felipe Juan Pablo Alfonso de Todos los Santos de Borbón y Grecia on 30 January 1968 in Madrid, is the current King of Spain.

He is the third child and only son of the former King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofía, who was born a princess of Greece and Denmark.

He ascended the throne on 19 June 2014 following the abdication of his father.

As monarch under the Spanish Constitution, he serves as head of state, commander-in-chief of the Spanish Armed Forces with the rank of Captain General, and the highest representative of Spain in international relations.

He is married to Queen Letizia, formerly a television journalist, and they have two daughters: Leonor, Princess of Asturias, the heir presumptive, and Infanta Sofía.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Felipe VI has two older sisters. The elder is Infanta Elena, Duchess of Lugo, born on 20 December 1963.

She married Jaime de Marichalar in 1995; the couple had two children, Felipe Juan Froilán and Victoria Federica, before divorcing in 2010.

Elena has largely maintained a lower public profile in recent years while continuing occasional official and charitable activities.

The younger sister is Infanta Cristina, born on 13 June 1965. She married Iñaki Urdangarin in 1997; they have four children – Juan, Pablo, Miguel, and Irene – and divorced in 2023.

Cristina has lived much of her adult life outside Spain at times, including periods in Switzerland, and has focused on family and private endeavors following public controversies involving her former husband.

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Career

Felipe was educated at Santa María de los Rosales School in Madrid and completed part of his secondary education at Lakefield College School in Ontario, Canada.

He underwent extensive military training, attending the General Military Academy in Zaragoza, the Naval Military School in Marín, and the General Air Academy in San Javier, and he qualified as a helicopter pilot.

He studied law at the Autonomous University of Madrid, graduating in 1993, and earned a master’s degree in international relations from Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service in 1995.

As Prince of Asturias from 1977 onward, he undertook increasing official duties, representing Spain domestically and abroad.

He participated in the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games as a member of the Spanish sailing team in the Soling class, serving as flag bearer for the Spanish delegation and finishing sixth.

After marrying Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano in 2004, he continued his public role until succeeding his father as king in 2014.

His reign has involved navigating political challenges, including parliamentary dissolutions, the Catalan independence crisis, and efforts to promote transparency and modernization within the monarchy.

Accolades

As King of Spain, Felipe VI holds numerous Spanish and foreign honors.

He is Grand Master and Knight of the Collar of the Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III, Grand Master of the Order of Isabella the Catholic, and a Knight of the Spanish Order of the Golden Fleece, among other Spanish distinctions.

He has received the Gold Olympic Order from the International Olympic Committee and serves as Honorary President of the Organization of Ibero-American States.

He has been awarded various foreign orders and decorations from countries across Europe, the Americas, and beyond in recognition of his role as head of state and for contributions to international relations and sports.