Felix Auger-Aliassime Siblings: Get to Know Malika Auger-Aliassime

Félix Auger-Aliassime, born on August 8, 2000, in Montreal, Canada, is a professional tennis player known for his powerful game.

He achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 6 on November 7, 2022, making him one of the highest-ranked Canadian players in ATP history.

Auger-Aliassime has won six ATP singles titles and one doubles title and was part of Canada’s historic win in the 2022 Davis Cup.

He holds an ATP ranking of No. 23 with a record of 1-1 in the current season.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Félix has one sibling, an older sister named Malika Auger-Aliassime.

She is also a tennis player, having reached a career-high ranking of No. 554 in February 2016.

The siblings share a close bond, with Félix referring to Malika as his best friend, and they have both been influenced by their family’s strong support for sports.

Career

Auger-Aliassime began his tennis journey at the age of five, influenced by his father, who was a former tennis player.

He quickly made a name for himself in junior tennis, winning the prestigious US Open boys’ singles title in 2016.

In 2017, Auger-Aliassime turned professional and made a remarkable transition from junior to professional tennis.

That same year, he became the youngest player to win an ATP Challenger title at just 16 years old, triumphing at the Challenger event in Drummondville, Canada.

The year 2019 was particularly significant for Auger-Aliassime as he had a breakout season, reaching three ATP finals.

He competed in the Rio Open, where he finished as a runner-up to Laslo Djere, followed by a final appearance at the Miami Open against John Isner and another at the Barcelona Open against Dominic Thiem.

His impressive performances during this period helped him achieve a career-high ranking of No. 17 in the ATP rankings.

As he continued to develop his game over the next few years, Auger-Aliassime captured his first ATP title in 2022 at an event in Florence.

He followed this success with additional titles in Antwerp and Basel later that year.

His contributions were not limited to individual tournaments; he played a crucial role in helping Canada win its first Davis Cup title in 2022, winning all of his singles matches during the tournament and demonstrating his ability to perform under pressure.

Known for his powerful serve and aggressive baseline play, Auger-Aliassime’s athleticism and shot-making ability make him a formidable opponent on any surface.

He is ranked No. 23 in the ATP rankings and continues to be regarded as one of the most promising talents in men’s tennis.

Accolades

He has won six ATP singles titles and one doubles title, including his first singles title at the Rotterdam Open in February 2022.

In 2022, he played a pivotal role in Canada’s historic Davis Cup victory, contributing to their first-ever title in this prestigious tournament.

He was also part of the winning squad for the ATP Cup in January 2022. For his exceptional performances, he was named the 2022 Canadian Press Athlete of the Year.

Auger-Aliassime reached notable milestones, such as winning a bronze medal in mixed doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics alongside Gabriela Dabrowski and reaching his first Masters 1000 final at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Additionally, he recorded his 50th Masters win at the 2024 Cincinnati Open by defeating Casper Ruud.