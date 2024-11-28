Female Construction Worker Dies After Falling from Sixth Floor of Pangani House

A female construction worker died after falling from the sixth floor of a house under construction in Nairobi’s Pangani area.

Police said Jackline Auma, 35 was among almost a dozen workers at the site when the incident happened on November 26 evening.

She was rushed to a hospital along Muratina Road where she succumbed to her injuries the following day.

Officials at the facility said she had multiple injuries. She sustained spinal and head injuries in addition to a broken left leg.

According to the co-workers who assisted her to the hospital, the incident occurred on November 26 evening but was not reported to the police.

Police visited the construction site on Wednesday and found deserted as the workers fled upon seeing the team.

Police said they are looking for the owner of the site as part of the probe into the incident.

Such accidents have been on the rise in the city and other major urban areas.

Authorities blame among others lack of protection gear for the trend.

Officials from the police, National Construction Authority and respective county governments are investigating the incidents.

Meanwhile, two people were separately electrocuted.

The first incident happened in Diani, Kwale County where one Felix Kamau Njeri, was electrocuted while connecting wifi cables at the Breeze Bay Hotel on Wednesday.

He was rushed to Palm Beach Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was moved to Kwale Level Five Hospital for postmortem examination.

In Kenol, Muranga County, one Samwel Gakii Thiga, 49 was electrocuted as he constructed a roof at the African Christian Church/School opposite Kangangu Chief’s office.

Police said the deceased was roofing the said church/school with iron sheets when he touched a naked live wire.

He was rushed to Kenneth Matiba Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to General Kago Funeral Home for postmortem examination.