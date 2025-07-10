Female human body found stuffed in sack abandoned on riverbank in Kakamega

Police are investigating murder after a human body was found stuffed in a sack and abandoned on the banks of River Isiukhu, Musoli, Kakamega County.

The body belonged to a woman who did not have identification documents, police at the scene said on Wednesday July 9.

According to police, the body had decomposed and indications are that the woman was killed elsewhere and the body dumped at the scene.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy. The motive of the murder was not established.

Elsewhere, a 69-year-old man was hit and killed in a fight in a bar in Cheptais, Bungoma County.

The man identified as Patrick Wakwama Mukwama was in the company of his brother when an altercation broke out between them and barmaids over a bill.

A guard on duty was called and joined, prompting a fight. According to the witnesses, Mukwama was hit in the head and collapsed in the bar.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations as police said they were looking for the assailants.

The police visited the bar and interrogated the bar attendants who were on duty. The guard and another attendant were missing amid efforts to arrest them.

In Maralal, Samburu County one Zacharia Lolgonjine, 54 was stabbed in a quarrel at his home in Lolkonden village.

The body had two stab wounds on the upper left chest and the other on right ribs and was found lying on open ground about 50 meters from his homestead.

It was established that the deceased had picked up a quarrel with an accused person over an unknown reason and in the process, he was attacked and stabbed twice.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

In Karurumo, Embu County, a woman identified as Cathrene Muthoni was found dead in her house. The body was found lying in a pool of blood after a suspected murder, police said.

Police said the body had a physical injury in the head and was moved to the mortuary pending investigations and autopsy.

The motive of the murder was not immediately established.