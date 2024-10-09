Fierceness Maintains His Lead in Breeders’ Cup Classic

The 2024 Breeders’ Cup Classic is shaping into a thrilling spectacle, with Fierceness maintaining a firm grasp on the top spot in the rankings. This year’s race, set to take place at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on November 2nd, promises to showcase equine athleticism and strategic racing. While Fierceness has established himself as the frontrunner, several other contenders are poised to challenge his dominance.

The Road to the Breeders’ Cup Classic

As the Breeders’ Cup Classic approaches, the competition among these horses is expected to intensify. The final weeks leading up to the race will be filled with anticipation and speculation as trainers and jockeys make final preparations.

The outcome of the Classic will hinge on various factors, including the horses’ performances, the track conditions, and the strategic decisions made by their connections.

Fierceness

If you’re up to date with your 2024 Breeders Cup bets, you know that Fierceness is king right now. Fierceness could return to Southern California for another shot at glory at Del Mar. After a mixed start to his 3-year-old campaign, Fierceness has rebounded with several impressive performances in 2024. Despite finishing third in the Holy Bull Stakes and a disappointing 15th in the Kentucky Derby, he proved his resilience with a commanding win in the Curlin Florida Derby and another standout victory in the Jim Dandy Stakes, where he held off Sierra Leone.

Trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, Fierceness has demonstrated his ability to thrive with extra time between races. His stamina and strength were on full display when he narrowly held off Thorpedo Anna in the DraftKings Travers Stakes at Saratoga, adding another major win to his resume. Bred by Repole Stable, Fierceness is by 2018 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner City of Light and out of the Stay Thirsty mare Nonna Bella. He is considered one of the leading contenders for the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Classic with a pedigree of champions and strong performances throughout the year.

City of Troy

City of Troy, Europe’s champion juvenile, began his 2024 campaign with a disappointing ninth-place finish in the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. However, he quickly rebounded with a commanding victory in the Betfred Derby at Epsom, marking trainer Aidan O’Brien’s 10th Derby win. He followed that with a hard-fought triumph in the Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown Park, where despite an awkward step, he held off Al Riffa for the win.

His Coral-Eclipse win secured him a chance to race on California Crown Day at Santa Anita before the Breeders’ Cup. City of Troy continued his streak by winning the Juddmonte International at York, adding another Group 1 title to his name. As a Coolmore-owned colt sired by 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, City of Troy will likely compete in either the Breeders’ Cup Turf or the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar this November.

Forever Young

Forever Young entered the 2024 Kentucky Derby as Japan’s best contender, hoping to break the country’s winless streak in the prestigious race. Despite not clinching victory, he secured an impressive third-place finish, just two noses behind the winner. His performance stood out, especially after a slow start that left him 16th before a late surge to challenge the top finishers, Mystik Dan and Sierra Leone.

After the Derby, Forever Young returned to Japan but remained a strong candidate for the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November. Trained by Yoshito Yahagi and owned by Susumu Fujita, this 3-year-old colt had an undefeated record before the Derby, including wins in Japan and major races in the Middle East. His previous victories in the Saudi Derby and UAE Derby showcased his talent on the international stage, continuing the momentum of Japanese successes in global races, including Yahagi’s 2021 Breeders’ Cup victories.

Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone first hinted at his stakes potential as a 2-year-old when he narrowly missed winning the Remsen Stakes (G2). In 2024, he emerged as one of North America’s leading 3-year-olds, winning the Risen Star Stakes (G2) and Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G1). His Triple Crown run included second place in the Kentucky Derby, where he was edged by a nose and involved in a bump with third-place finisher Forever Young, followed by a third-place finish in the Belmont Stakes after a tactical change by trainer Chad Brown.

Despite not securing a Triple Crown win, Sierra Leone’s strong performances continued. He finished second in the Jim Dandy Stakes and third in the DraftKings Travers Stakes. Purchased for $2.3 million, Sierra Leone is owned by prominent connections, including Peter Brant and Susan Magnier. Bred in Kentucky, he is the son of Gun Runner and out of the Grade 1-winning mare Heavenly Love, making him a standout both in pedigree and on the track.

Final Words

The Breeders’ Cup Classic, the most prestigious race in North American thoroughbred racing, is set to take place on November 2, 2024, at Del Mar Racetrack in California. With a massive purse of $7 million, the Classic attracts the best horses worldwide.

With Fierceness at the forefront and a talented group of challengers vying for the title, the race will surely be a memorable event for horse racing fans. As the day of the Classic approaches, the anticipation will build as horse racing enthusiasts eagerly await to see which horse will emerge victorious.