Final Fantasy XIV in 2024: The Iconic MMORPG That Remains Relevant

MMORPGs take around eight years to develop, and while many new titles are on the way, truly standout games are still a few years off. In the meantime, Final Fantasy XIV offers a classic experience that’s remained beloved for three years. It may seem like an older title, but it continues to captivate with its engaging mechanics, expansive worlds, and rich storylines. Whether you’re exploring or earning FFXIV Gil, this game has something for everyone. Let’s explore why it remains so special in 2024.

Leveling System: Revolution or Evolution?

When it comes to leveling up a character in an MMORPG, many envision endless quests involving killing enemies, gathering items, and delivering something from point A to point B. In Final Fantasy XIV, the leveling concept, though similar, is significantly improved. Unlike most games where leveling requires constant combat participation, here you can largely avoid combat encounters.

Instead, you will spend much of your time interacting with NPCs, watching cutscenes, and exploring the world. This can be described as a sort of interactive cinema. Along the way, there are side quests that become available as you progress, and while completing these missions is not mandatory, they add variety to the gameplay. These side quests sometimes involve battles, bringing us back to classic MMORPG elements.

The key strength of leveling in Final Fantasy XIV lies not in its passivity but in the genuinely interesting story you’ll be exploring. This is rare for online games, where the story often leaves much to be desired. In Final Fantasy XIV, you will encounter captivating events that start with subtle beginnings but can eventually engross you for many hours.

PvE and Trials: Challenge and Opportunity

The PvE component of the game is a crucial part of the gameplay. At the start, you’ll face dungeons designed for groups of four: one tank, one healer, and two damage dealers. The difficulty system in dungeons is standard—higher your level, the tougher the bosses become. However, the first dungeons mainly serve to familiarize you with the mechanics.

Dungeons may include side tasks and puzzles, making them more interesting. There is no strict level cap, and players of higher levels can join in, as scaling ensures everyone is on equal terms. This provides a comfortable dungeon experience for all players.

In addition to standard dungeons, the game features an alternative version called Trials. A Trial is a dungeon, but unlike regular dungeons, it consists of a single arena with a boss. The difficulty of such trials increases significantly faster, and a boss like Titan, who you’ll encounter in the second trial, can pose a serious challenge for a group of newcomers. However, there’s no need to panic—the matchmaking system is automatic, and the local community culture is high enough to rarely lead to group exits after a couple of deaths.

Content Variety: From Crafting to Raids

The crafting system in Final Fantasy XIV deserves special attention. The professions in this MMORPG are considered among the best in the genre in terms of depth and variety. The crafting mechanics are highly flexible and have numerous nuances, which could be a topic of discussion in itself. Besides crafting, the game offers diverse PvE activities, such as the Endless Tower, Tower of the Dead, where you can clear an unlimited number of levels. This dungeon is creatively implemented and has inspired many other MMORPGs.

Classic raid content is also present, but it is not the main activity. Raiding in Final Fantasy XIV is a challenging process that only a few can afford. Many players never engage in raids and do not plan to do so, as the game offers plenty of interesting activities in other areas. Raids are known for their high difficulty and are a challenge even for experienced players.

New Updates and Changes

In 2024, Final Fantasy XIV is preparing for significant updates. One of the most anticipated events is the release of the Downtrail expansion at the end of June this year. This expansion will bring a lot of new content and allow players to test their skills once again. Additionally, Square Enix has completed the first visual overhaul of the game in its history. While it is not a complete graphics overhaul, changes in color palette and light sources have made the visuals more appealing and user-friendly for modern users.

Xbox players also now have the opportunity to enjoy the game, which is a significant achievement for the company. However, playing on Xbox requires paying for two subscriptions—Xbox Game Pass and the internal Final Fantasy XIV subscription. This may be inconvenient for some users, but expanding the platforms for the game is a significant step forward.

Problems and Drawbacks

Like any game, Final Fantasy XIV has its drawbacks. The visual elements, especially at early levels, can be quite modest. Up to level 60, players will encounter locations painted in gray, black, brown, and white. Although later expansions offer more varied and colorful locations, the early stages may seem quite dull. Additionally, the graphics of a game released in 2014 are seriously inferior to competitors from the same period, such as Black Desert Online.

The pacing of the gameplay can also be problematic for some players. The story in Final Fantasy XIV is slow-paced and leisurely, which affects the overall game tempo. The global cooldown for skills is three seconds, which can make the gameplay feel meditative and monotonous. Although this cooldown can be reduced over time, the difference will not be significant. The first level out of 40 may also seem lackluster, and players will have to endure the monotony until they start acquiring more abilities.

Online Community and Interaction

Despite the issues, Final Fantasy XIV boasts a very friendly community. One of the reasons for its popularity is the culture of local players who actively assist newcomers. The game has penalties for toxic behavior, and these are implemented effectively rather than just for show. Even streamers like Asmongold feel comfortable, as the system for blocking offenders works efficiently.

The newcomer status system in the game also contributes to a friendly atmosphere. Players with a green leaf, indicating a newcomer, receive support and help from more experienced participants. This contrasts with other MMORPGs where newcomers may face disdain and resentment.

Player-organized music festivals also add uniqueness to the game. Bards perform popular compositions, drawing audiences and creating a festive mood. This is another example of how Final Fantasy XIV offers diverse and interesting content.

Conclusion

Final Fantasy XIV in 2024 remains one of the most controversial and simultaneously beloved MMORPGs in the gaming industry. Despite its drawbacks, such as graphical issues the game offers rich content, an engaging story, and a friendly community. Constant updates and new content, such as the upcoming Downtrail expansion, ensure continued interest in the project.

If you’re looking for an MMORPG that combines an engaging story, diverse activities, and a friendly community, Final Fantasy XIV is a game worth trying. Of course, whether or not to play is a subjective decision and depends on your preferences. However, considering the scale and depth of the content, this game might be an ideal choice for those who want to immerse themselves in a world of fantasy and adventure.