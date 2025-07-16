Fire kills toddler in Kisumu 

A fire killed a three-year-old minor in a tragedy at a home in Ahero, Kisumu County.

Police said the incident happened in Kogocho village and that victim was a twin brother to another female child who survived the fire on Tuesday.

The two children had been left in the house by their parents as they went to work in the area. It was then the mattress they were lying on caught fire. The fire spread fast killing one of the children while the second one was rescued.

The remains of the child were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations while the injured one is in hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, police in Nairobi are investigating the death of a man after he was hit by a goods train.

The incident happened at Donholm Railways station on Tuesday July 15. The body of Silas Obanda, 26 was found lying at the railway line long after the incident had happened, police said.

His right leg and hand were severed after the incident. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

And in Mutuati, Meru County, police said they arrested four Nyumba Kumi members for murder of a man in the area.

The four and others had assaulted a man on claims he had assaulted his wife. The wife reported him to the members of the gang who assaulted him.

He later succumbed to the injuries in hospital prompting police to take the action. Police said they are investigating murder in the saga. There have been complaints from some local leaders that the Nyumba Kumi members are running a kangaroo court which includes beatings.

The gang has also led to deaths of some of their victims. Local leaders claim up to five people have died in the hands of the gang amid calls on police to investigate the issue.

Police said they are investigating the claims.