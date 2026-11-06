Fisherman drowns in Lake Naivasha after hippo scare

A 35-year-old fisherman has drowned in Lake Naivasha after reportedly being frightened by a hippopotamus while fishing.

The deceased, identified as Julius Nyagoka, drowned on Thursday, November 5, following the incident on the lake.

According to police, the incident was reported by the officer in charge of Coast Guard Services in Naivasha, prompting officers from Karagita Police Station and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to visit the scene.

Preliminary investigations established that Nyagoka was fishing when he encountered a hippopotamus, which reportedly frightened him, leading to his drowning.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Naivasha Sub-County Hospital Mortuary.

The body is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Elsewhere, police retrieved the decomposing body of an unidentified woman from a reservoir dam along River Ndarugo near Ndarugo Coffee Factory in Juja, Kiambu County.

The body was discovered floating in the river at around 7.30am on Thursday, November 5, by a member of the public who alerted police.

The body, which was trapped at the reservoir barrier, was retrieved with the assistance of divers from the Kiambu County Government Fire Brigade.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman may have slipped into River Ndarugo while walking along the Thika Superhighway near the Ndarugo stretch before being swept downstream by the raging waters.

Police said the body was slightly decomposed, with no visible external physical injuries observed.

Crime scene investigators processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to General Kago Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending identification and a postmortem examination.

Police are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and establish her identity.

Meanwhile, a man died after being electrocuted while installing Wi-Fi connections at Donholm Phase 8 in Nairobi.

The deceased, identified as Dickens Ochieng, was connecting internet services to new customers at around 2pm on Thursday, November 5, when he accidentally came into contact with a live electricity wire.

He was rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to police, officers who visited the scene found the body with visible burns on both hands and a deep cut on the head.

Bloodstains were also observed approximately one metre from the electricity pole where Ochieng had been installing the Wi-Fi equipment.

Police processed the scene before the body was moved to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital mortuary, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Such incidents have been on the rise amid efforts to address the trend.