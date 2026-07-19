Fisherman found dead, another missing after canoe fails to return in Kilifi

Police and rescue teams were searching for a fisherman who remains missing after a fishing expedition off the Kilifi coast ended in tragedy.

The two fishermen including Joseph Randu Nzai, 20, left Muyu wa Kae Village in Magarini Sub-County on Friday morning aboard a small canoe for a fishing trip but failed to return.

On Saturday, the body of Nzai was found floating in the Indian Ocean.

Police officers from Marereni Police Station, assisted by detectives from the DCI in Magarini, visited the scene and confirmed the drowning incident.

A search-and-rescue operation is continuing to locate the one who remains missing.

The body of the deceased was moved to the Malindi Sub-County Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing as rescue efforts continue.

Meanwhile, police in Migori County have launched a manhunt for a suspect accused of fatally injuring a 26-year-old man during a dispute over grazing land in Kuria West Sub-county.

The deceased, Charles Mogore Gimonge, was reportedly grazing his cattle on his farm on Friday when another herder, allegedly drove his livestock onto the property.

According to police, a confrontation ensued after Gimonge ordered the suspect to remove the animals from his farm. During the altercation, the suspect allegedly picked up a stone and struck the victim on the head, leaving him with serious injuries.

The injured man was rushed to BNM Hospital in Isebania for treatment but succumbed to his injuries at about 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said the suspect fled immediately after the incident and remains at large.

The body was moved to St. Akidiva Hospital Mortuary in Mabera, where officers observed a head injury during examination. A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted.

Detectives are planning to revisit the scene as investigations continue and efforts to trace the suspect intensify.