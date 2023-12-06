fbpx
    Five Caught On Tape Displaying Stolen Items Arrested in Mombasa

    five arrested displaying stolen items
    Vincent Ochieng, Shadrack Ochieng, Felix Otieno, Salim Ali and Shafi Yusuf.[DCI]

    DCI detectives have arrested five suspects believed to be members of an organized criminal group that has been operating within Sargoi area and its neighborhoods.

    The five; Vincent Ochieng, Shadrack Ochieng, Felix Otieno, Salim Ali and Shafi Yusuf, were arrested following an intelligence-led operation, by a team of officers based at Central Police Station in Mombasa.

    They had earlier been captured in a video recording in which they displayed stolen items.

    Their arrest led to the recovery of a navy blue jacket, three iPhones, a Samsung phone, a Memojo phone, bluetooth headphones among others.

    The five have been processed pending arraignment.

