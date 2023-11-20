Five-day-old Baby Boy Found Abandoned at Bus Stop Near KNH

Police are investigating an incident a five-day baby was found abandoned at a bus stop near Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi.

The baby was found crying for attention by two pedestrians who alerted police.

The baby boy seemed to have been at the scene for hours before he was discovered Sunday evening.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said they are investigating the incident.

He said they are yet to know the mother of the child.

“Our teams are on the ground to get more on the child and know who the mother is,” he said.

He added the child was taken to the KNH for medical attention as the probe goes on.