Five Dead After Trailer Rams into Matatu at Eveready Roundabout in Nakuru

At least five people were Sunday morning killed in an accident at Eveready area in Nakuru Town.

The accident involved a 14 seater matatu and a long distance trailer and occurred at Eveready roundabout.

There are fears the death toll may increase, according to police.

Survivors were rushed to Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital for advanced treatment.

Images from the scene painted a grim image of the severity of the accident, with the matatu belonging to Ngata Sacco completely damaged.

Witnesses said it happened at about 7 am. The matatu is said to have stopped at an undesignated area prompting an oncoming trailer to ram onto it and dragged it for a distance.

Nakuru West Sub-County Police commander Francis Wahome said they are investigating the incident.

This is the latest such incident to happen increasing the accident victims to past 4,100 this year so far.

Many others are nursing wounds in hospitals and homes following accidents which has a huge negative impact on families.

Accidents have a big negative impact on the society at large.