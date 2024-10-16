Flashy IT Expert Deno Bright died of cardio respiratory complications

Flamboyant IT expert Dennis Oduor Otieno alias Deno Bright died of heart attack complications.

A postmortem on his body showed he had cardio respiratory complications that led to his dead in an apartment in Mombasa on October 10, 2024.

He also had depressed central nervous system and acute pancreatitis, the autopsy on the body showed.

This has been linked to heavy or overdose of alcohol or drugs he may have consumed on the day the body was discovered.

His body was discovered in Aqua Apartment in Nyali long after he had died on October 10.

He had been partying with his friends before he retired and never work up. He is said to have collapsed and died before his body was moved to Jocham Hospital.

Deno Bright, 25 was an IT specialist which many believe was the source of his money.

He presented himself as an ‘online entrepreneur’.

He lived a flamboyant lifestyle which he displayed on social media.

He had shipped in a posh G Wagon Mercedes Benz and flaunted it on his Instagram account.

His fellow ‘online entrepreneurs’ have mourned him and described him as an IT wizard.

A close friend of the ‘Online Millionaire’ has ruled out foul play.

Speaking during a requiem mass, Bright’s friend claimed that he died after consuming too much alcohol.

The conclusion was made after a postmortem was conducted on his body.

Before the postmortem, rumours were circulating online that Dennis was poisoned by his friends during the vacation.

Many of his friends lit candles to mourn him.

Dennis Bright Friend Shares an Emotional Tribute🥲

Yani Denno ndio alimnunulia hyo Gari?🤔

Watch Video in Thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/Ob3KytL2h8 — CITY DIGEST. (@city_digest) October 16, 2024