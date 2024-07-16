Focus on New Police Commanders as Groups Plan Protests Over Victims of Anti-government Marches

The focus is on the new police commanders ahead of planned countrywide protests in honour of those killed in the past such events.

Whereas the officers including acting Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja, acting Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat and his Administration Police counterpart James Kamau are not new in the field, how they handle the situation will tell much.

Kanja is the immediate former DIG Kenya Police while Lagat was in charge of General Service Unit as the commandant while Kamau was the commandant of National Police Campus Embakasi.

The officers have been meeting to plan how to handle the situation given the protests on July 15 are planned in major urban areas.

Anti riot police were mobilized and deployed to various places ahead of the planned protests.

Major roads leading to State House were barricaded.

Most businesses remained closed in fear of attacks or chaos even as police assured of enough security.

Up to 43 people have been killed in the past protests that started on June 18 while more than 400 were injured.

Some businesses were looted in the protests after goons infiltrated the same.

Kenyans have vowed to occupy streets in the country to demand for justice for those who were killed during the anti-Finance Bill, 2024 protests.

They also want abductions by state agents to stop.

Activist Boniface Mwangi Monday evening confirmed that the peaceful protests will go down as planned until the government takes some form of responsibility for the deceased protesters.

“So let’s not think we have won anything yet because we don’t have anything tangible we can say we have won. Why can’t the President call the families of those who died and apologise because he hasn’t done any of that,” Mwangi said.

What started as anger on TikTok about the controversial finance bill has morphed into a revolt – without being organised by political parties.

This has prompted government machineries to imagine there is a sponsor.

Hundreds of trainer-wearing protesters, who feel Kenyans are already overtaxed with little to show for it, have braved tear gas lobbed by police to march through major towns affecting operations.

Armed with their smartphones, they live-streamed the intense confrontations with officers.

The youthful demonstrators, popularly referred to as Gen Zs – in reference to the term generally used to describe those born during the late 1990s and early 2000s – showed up in huge numbers, vowing to ensure that their discontent did not end with just a hashtag or meme.

Many of them were demonstrating for the first time and waved signs such as “Do Not Force The Taxes On Us”, while others chanted: “Ruto must go”.

The hashtags used to pressure MPs and rally protesters were “#OccupyParliament” and “#RejectFinanceBill2024”.

Those who did not make it to the streets helped spread the word by sharing messages, pictures and videos on social media.

As the protest lacked any clear leadership, the police have found it hard to target those behind it.

The US Embassy in Nairobi Monday July 15 issued a security alert to American citizens in the country ahead of the planned Tuesday protests.

The protests are expected to take place in major towns across the country.

In a statement, the US Embassy asked American citizens in Nairobi to exercise caution as they go about their businesses.

“Calls for protests on Tuesdays and Thursdays continue, in particular for demonstrations in central business districts across the country and road blockages of major thoroughfares,” a statement on the US Embassy read.

According to the embassy, the peaceful protests can turn violent at any moment.

They added that US citizens in the country should expect police checkpoints and traffic disruptions.

The US Embassy asked American citizens to monitor local media for highway and road conditions before travelling.

They have also been urged to avoid crowds, keep doors locked and windows rolled up while in a vehicle and notify friends and family of their whereabouts and safety.

The embassy further wants them to review their personal security plans and carry a copies of their US passports with their current Kenyan visa.

The government has acknowledged that at least 40 protesters died during the protests.

The first day of Gen Z protests was June 18, 2024.

President William Ruto has since announced radical measures to enforce tough austerity measures in government.

Ruto fired his entire cabinet save for the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Ruto said the decision was reached after listening to what Kenyans wanted.