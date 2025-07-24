Food Network star Anne Burrell died by suicide, medical examiner determines

Anne Burrell, the Food Network chef beloved for her wit and talent in the kitchen, died by suicide last month after being found unresponsive in her Brooklyn home, New York officials said Thursday.

The cause of death was confirmed by New York City’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, citing acute intoxication from multiple substances.

Without identifying Burrell, the fire department said that it responded to her address at 7:50 a.m. on the morning of June 17 for a report of cardiac arrest. She was declared dead upon arrival.

Burrell loved the culinary arts since childhood, watching her mother and Julia Child as she grew up.

She studied at the Culinary Institute of America and later became a teacher before embarking on her television career.

She started as a sous chef on “Iron Chef America” and was later offered her own show, “Secrets of a Restaurant Chef,” which aired for four years.

Burrell appeared on different programs over the years, including “Chef Wanted,” “Chopped” and “Food Network Star.” She was given the job of hosting “Worst Cooks in America” in 2010.

Burrell was also often a guest on NBC’s “TODAY” show, where she offered morning show viewers simple yet delicious recipes to try at home.

The night before she died, Burrell was onstage at The Second City in Brooklyn, where she was doing improv comedy with friends.

Her family issued a statement following her death saying that Burrell’s “light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world.”

“Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal,” the statement said.

By NBC News