Foreigner Among Six Al Shabaab Militants Killed in KDF Ambush in Lamu

A foreigner is among at least six suspected members of al Shabaab terror group who were Wednesday killed in an ambush by security officers in Kumba area, Lamu County.

Officials said the scene of the ambush is part of the larger Boni Forest where the terrorists are hiding to enable them launch an attack in Kenya.

Among those killed was a light skinned man who officials believe is a foreigner.

The raid was staged following intelligence reports the group was planning an attack in the area and their cell was active.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of significant logistical supplies, police said.

Kenya Defence Forces who are part other a multi agency team operating in the area staged the raid.

The personnel said some of the terrorists managed to escape.

“The public is advised to remain vigilant as the operation may lead to increased activity from the group, particularly as the number of injured terrorists is reported to be high,” an official said.

Community members are encouraged to report any suspicious behavior or individuals seeking assistance in the area.

A major operation is ongoing in areas affected by terror related attacks.

This has seen a significant reduction in such incidents.

The area has been facing an increase in terror related attacks.

This is among other things because of its proximity to Somalia border.

The border areas of Mandera, Wajir, Lamu and Garissa too have faced similar attacks which have affected development at large.

Kenya postponed the planned reopening of the border due to such attacks.

Al shabaab terrorists keep attacking different areas and extend the same to Kenya.