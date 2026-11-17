A forensic expert has said he believes that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s death in prison was the result of a homicide, not suicide.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Professor Michael Freeman said that after reviewing the New York City medical examiner’s file he believes Epstein was strangled, most likely from behind.

The medical examiner who carried out the autopsy concluded in 2019 that Epstein’s injuries were consistent with suicide and there was no evidence of the defensive wounds expected if his death had been a homicide.

Epstein was found dead in prison on 10 August 2019 in New York as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

Dr Barbara Sampson, chief medical examiner at the time of Epstein’s autopsy, who ruled that Epstein’s death was a suicide, has previously said: “I stand firmly behind our determination of the cause and manner of death for Mr. Epstein.” The BBC has approached Sampson for further comment.

Freeman has served as a cause-of-death expert to attorneys-general in the US for death in police custody cases, including George Floyd in Minnesota.

He published his research and the New York City medical examiner’s files after presenting his findings in London on Monday evening.

Freeman, who did not see the body, based his conclusions on the files and photographs from the examiner’s report provided to him by Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, who has always maintained that his brother was murdered.

Freeman said his analysis is independent and that he was not paid by Mark Epstein. His research has not been peer reviewed.

He told the BBC that he believed there are signs indicating an assault on Epstein, including a deep haemorrhage to his left shoulder and injuries that appear to be consistent to being struck in the face.

Freeman said he believed the evidence was most consistent with strangulation using a ligature and then that same ligature was probably used to suspend the body from the bunk bed.

He said there appeared to be fingernail marks above the ligature mark on Epstein’s neck, which “would be consistent with strangulation, particularly from behind. And the attempt by the victim to try to remove the ligature from the neck”.

He said “the injuries and the way the body was found don’t match up. There’s only one remaining explanation then, and that is that the death was as a result of a homicide.”

The medical examiner who performed the autopsy at the time told the Department of Justice (DoJ) Office of the Inspector General that Epstein’s injuries were more consistent with, and indicative of, a suicide by hanging rather than homicide by strangulation, adding there was no evidence of defensive wounds consistent with what is seen in victims of strangulation.

Freeman said he would have expected in an investigation of a death by hanging in custody for there to be a photograph before the body was taken down.

According to a DoJ investigation into Epstein’s time in prison, the guard who found Epstein immediately called for a second colleague to help, lowered Epstein’s body to the floor and began attempts to resuscitate him.

Epstein’s death came a month after he was briefly placed on suicide watch, the DoJ report said.

When asked who might have killed Epstein if his interpretation of the evidence was correct, Freeman said he had “no idea”.

“That is not something I have an opinion about. That isn’t any part of any investigation that I’ve done,” he said.

Challenged on whether his views veered into conspiracy theory, Freeman said: “I have the luxury of being able to say, don’t take my word for it, let everybody look at it.”

“If you think I’m still a conspiracy theorist because I’m looking at something that looks like a strangulation and say, I think it is a strangulation and I don’t think it could be a hanging, show me where I got it wrong.”

“I’m wide open to that. I’m an academic. I’m quite happy to hear people’s theories on things that are informed,” he said.

Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution from a minor, for which he was registered as a sex offender. He escaped a heavy jail sentence as a result of a plea deal.

Eleven years later, Epstein was charged with running a network of underage girls for sex. He was awaiting trial in 2019 when he was found dead at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.

By BBC News