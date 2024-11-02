Former Education Minister Oloo Aringo Dies Aged 83

Former Cabinet Minister and Alego Usonga MP Peter Castro Oloo Aringo has passed away at the age of 83.

His death was confirmed on Friday, November 1, 2024, marking the end of a life dedicated to public service and politics, even after spending 22 years away from active political roles.

The current Alego Usonga MP, Samuel Atandi, announced Aringo’s passing, revealing that he died while receiving treatment at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

“I break the sad news of the sudden demise of Hon. Oloo Aringo, former Cabinet Minister and MP Alego Usonga. Hon. Aringo passed on this evening,” Atandi said.

Aringo served as the Alego Usonga MP in two separate periods between 1974 and 2002.

He is remembered for his influential role as the Minister of Education during President Daniel Arap Moi’s era, notably overseeing the implementation of the 8-4-4 education system.

His tenure saw the expansion of Kenya Science Teachers’ College and the establishment of Kenya Technical Trainers’ College (KTTC) to support technical education.

Aringo was also instrumental in the legislative process that turned Moi, Maseno, and Egerton universities into public institutions.

Over his 15 years as a Cabinet Minister, he led various ministries, making lasting contributions, such as establishing the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) during his time in the Environment Ministry.

Born in 1941, Aringo attended St. Mary’s School in Yala before earning a first-class degree in history, economics, and politics from the University of Nairobi.

He later studied international comparative education at the University of Toronto, Canada, under a Commonwealth scholarship.

Aringo’s political career began in 1974 when he won his first parliamentary seat in Siaya District with a significant margin.

During his third term, President Moi appointed him as an assistant minister, later promoting him to a full ministerial role. His contributions spanned several ministries, including Labour and Environment, with his most notable impact in education.

Former ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo joined many leaders in mourning Aringo.

“It’s with great shock and disbelief that I have learned of the demise of Hon. Peter ‘Castro’ Oloo Aringo,” Owalo said, recalling a visit to Aringo’s Nairobi residence earlier in the year. He praised Aringo as an eloquent and intelligent leader, a skilled debater, and a key figure in establishing Kenya’s Parliamentary Service Commission.