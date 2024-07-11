KCA University Mourns the Passing Of Chairman FCPA Dr. Michael Waweru

KCA University is mourning the loss of its Chairman of the Board of Trustees, FCPA Dr. Michael Waweru.

Dr. Waweru passed away on Friday, July 5, 2024.y, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and transformation at the institution.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Isaiah Wakindiki expressed the profound impact Dr. Waweru had on KCA University.

“The university council, management board, senate, staff, and students of KCA University extend heartfelt condolences to the family of FCPA Dr. Michael G. Waweru,” the statement read.

Dr. Waweru had been serving as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for seven years, since 2017.

During his tenure, he was instrumental in driving the university’s growth and development.

His unwavering belief in the transformative power of education was evident through his generous donation of Sh1 million in 2022, which served as seed capital for the KCA University Foundation to support infrastructure development.

He demonstrated his commitment to the university’s progress by forfeiting all his allowances to further support the institution’s development initiatives.

Waru was also Chairman of the board of East African Cables.

TransCentury Plc chairperson Shaka Kariuki said in a statement that Waweru died on Friday, July 5, 2024.

“Throughout his tenure, Dr. M. G. Waweru’s contributions were immeasurable, and his legacy will forever be etched in the history of our company and our hearts,” Kariuki said.