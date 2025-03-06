Pilot dies in road accident at Kyumvi junction on Mombasa highway

A retired pilot died after his car collided with an oncoming lorry and burst into flames on Mombasa Highway.

The pilot was identified as Col (rtd) James Gitahi Nguyo.

He is a husband to nominated senator Betty Batuli Montet. He was alone in the car at the time of the accident, police said.

He died on the spot and was badly burnt after his car was engulfed in a fire in the accident that happened on Wednesday March 5 at about 5.30 pm.

Gitahi is a retired pilot but has been flying commercial fixed planes at the Wilson Airport.

Witnesses said Gitahi was racing towards Nairobi direction and was trying to overtake a lorry that was ahead of him when he collided with another one that was moving on the opposite direction.

“He miscalculated because by the time he was halfway in overtaking the lorry, another that was oncoming was also there. They collided head on and his salon car was pushed to the roadside as it burst into flames,” a witness said.

As a result of the impact, the car burst into flames trapping the retired pilot.

Rescuers were unable to help him. He was burnt beyond recognition, police said.

His family said they were informed of the accident later on after the number plates of his car were circulated.

His charred remains were moved to Machakos morgue. The driver whose lorry collided with that of Gitahi had a fractured left leg. He was admitted to hospital, police said.

The family Gitahi planned to move it to the Lee Funeral Home on Thursday.

Police said they are investigating the accident.

Gitahi and his family have been staying in Maanzoni area.

The family has another home in Nyari area in Nairobi.

Meanwhile, a female pedestrian was injured along Outering road near Harmony area while crossing the road.

As a result of the accident, she suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital for treatment.

The matatu involved in the accident was detained at the Buruburu station yard pending inspection.

In Kisumu’s Dunga beach area along Dunga Beach- Kisumu CBD road, a pedestrian who was jogging heading towards the same direction on the opposite side of the road was knocked and injured when she decided to cross.

The driver said he hooted to alert her but she could not hear it.

She suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital where she was admitted.