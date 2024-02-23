Former Football Star Dani Alves Found Guilty of Sexual Assault, Sentenced to 4½ Years in Prison

Catalonia’s top court has convicted former Brazilian football star Dani Alves of sexual assault against a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in 2022 in a recent legal development,. The court sentenced Alves to 4½ years in prison and ordered him to pay 150,000 euros ($162,990) to the victim.

The court emphasized that the victim did not give her consent, and various evidence, including her testimony, supported the conclusion of sexual assault. Despite Alves claiming consensual relations, the court’s statement highlighted incidents such as a knee injury the victim suffered after being pushed by Alves and their subsequent behavior, reinforcing the case against the former footballer.

Alves, who plans to appeal the sentence, also faces a five-year probation upon release and a 9½-year restraining order. While he can request short leave periods from the prison near Barcelona after serving a quarter of his sentence and meeting other requirements, the severity of the charges remains significant.

The court’s decision follows a legal battle where Alves changed his story multiple times, initially denying knowing the accuser and later asserting consensual interactions. Ultimately, Alves admitted to having sex with the woman, attributing it to consensuality and hiding infidelity to his wife. The court considered Alves’ willingness to compensate the victim as a mitigating factor in the sentencing, leading to a 4½-year prison term.

Both the prosecutor and the victim had sought longer prison sentences, raising questions about the influence of financial resources on legal outcomes. The victim’s lawyer expressed concerns about the fairness of lighter sentences for defendants with financial means, hinting at possible legal actions.

Despite Alves’ claims of innocence, the court’s decision serves as a crucial moment in the context of Spain’s legal landscape, marking one of the first high-profile sex crime cases since the country revamped its legislation in 2022. The legislation, often referred to as the “only yes means yes” law, prioritizes explicit consent and was enacted in response to public outrage following a notorious gang-rape case in 2016.

Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister, Yolanda Díaz, hopes that the verdict sets an example against sexist behaviors. The case reflects a broader societal shift towards prioritizing consent in defining sex crimes, with legal experts and advocates weighing in on the implications of the landmark ruling.

Dani Alves, known for a storied football career with top clubs and achievements with the Brazilian national team, now faces legal consequences that may significantly impact his legacy both on and off the field.