Former interior PS Dave Mwangi Munya arrested in Sh200 million land fraud probe

A former interior Principal Secretary was Tuesday arrested and detained at the Muthaiga police cells pending arraignment over a Sh200 land fraud case.

The former powerful PS Dave Mwangi was picked up from his Karen home and driven to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation for processing before he is arraigned with forgery, conspiracy to defraud.

This was after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions approved charges proposed against Mwangi.

Mwangi was a PS under former president Mwai Kibaki.

Police investigations showed one Hasmita Patel care of Holloways Properties Limited is the registered proprietor of land parcel LR 20261 IR 90758 measuring approximately 1.591 hectares situated along Mombasa Road, Nairobi.

She reported to the DCI that some persons fraudulently claimed ownership of her parcel of land after creating a fake title LR 90202 IR 20261.

The matter was investigated and the ODPP approved the prosecution of Mwangi, Sammy Louis Karanja who is still at large and Moses Ouma was also not yet arrested.

The trio will be charged with three counts of Conspiracy to defraud, Uttering false Document and Forgery of a title.

Police said the former PS Interior was detained at Muthaiga Police Station will be arraigned Wednesday.