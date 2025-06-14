Dramas as former Isiolo CEC Abdi Rahman is abducted, dumped in Ruiru 

The plans to impeach Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo turned murky, with claims of intimidation and abduction against those calling for his ouster.

This is after a former county official was allegedly abducted and injured. He was abducted from a hotel in Machakos County and later dumped in Ruiru.

He had left his hotel room to the parking on Friday June 13 when he was attacked by people he can identify and bundled into a car.

They later drove off with him. The matter was reported at Kyumvi police station where police are investigating the drama.

The Members of Isiolo County Assembly who are holed up at the hotel ahead of the planned impeachment are now expressing fear for their safety.

Sixteen out of 18 MCAs on Saturday visited the former county chief executive officer who is hospitalised at a Nairobi health facility.

The MCAs who support the motion say their lives are in danger following claims of the abduction of the former county CEC who was found abandoned in Ruiru.

“He was found some 20 kilometers away from Ruai. I think they threw him there thinking that he was dead. God is great; he is not dead. He had multiple fractures,” said one of the MCAs.

NGEC Chairperson Rehema Jaldessa who is an enemy of the governor condemned the incident.

“I would like to condemn in the strongest terms possible the heinous goonism, intimidation, and abduction.”

Some of the MCAs claim they have been forced to go into hiding, saying they were forced to flee for their lives and have been pursued by armed assailants late into the night.

Burat Ward MCA Nicholas Lorot claimed he had gone into hiding.

Godana, the Sericho Ward MCA and the motion’s sponsor, stated that they’re unable to use their phones and are constantly on the run, comparing their plight to war victims.

The MCAs accuse the governor Abdi Guyo of poor leadership and mismanagement of public funds, claiming they have endured his administration for three years and it is now unbearable.

The MCAs insist that they will push forward with their bid to oust the governor.

A section of grassroots leaders want president William Ruto to intervene and solve a standoff between Isiolo Members of County Assembly and governor Abdi Guyo.

They said the standoff is affecting service delivery at large.

They added this has deteriorated life in general.

The leaders held meetings in respective wards to deliberate the crisis.

The MCAs on Tuesday initiated the process of impeaching Guyo in response to multiple allegations.

Following the tabling of the motion, Guyo has seven days to respond to the accusations. The County Assembly, led by Speaker Mohamed Roba, is now preparing for a public participation process.

Police were forced to fire shots in the air to disperse a group of residents who attempted to storm the county assembly in opposition to the plans.

The motion received unanimous support from all 18 MCAs.