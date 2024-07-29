Former Isiolo South MP Tepo Charged with Possession of Fake Dollars

Former Isiolo South Constituency Member of Parliament Abdi Tepo was on Monday charged with five counts including possessing fake USD currencies.

He was also accused of having unregistered firearm.

According to the charge sheet, Abdi Koropu Tepo was on July 25, 2024 at Donholm Estate with 34,200 forged USD currency notes for 100 denomination.

The prosecution told the court that he was found with 300 pieces of papers intended to resemble and pass as special paper used in making Euro currency notes.

He further, faced another charge of possessing one Pistol make Ceska CZ 75 and 80 rounds of 9mm caliber without valid license from firearm licensing board.

Appearing before Milimani senior principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi, he denied the charges and pleaded for lenient bond terms.

He was released on Sh300,000 bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

The case will be mentioned on August 12, 2024 for pretrial.

He was under Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission when her was found with the papers.