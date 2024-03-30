Former K24 Reporter Lenox Sengre Joins TV47

Former K24 TV journalist Lenox Sengre is the newest addition to Tv47 roaster.

In a promo that premiered on Facebook, Sengre will assume the roles of senior reporter, editor, and TV anchor.

Known for his past assignments in crime reporting, courts, and politics, Sengre showcased his editorial prowess with an exposé on a Chinese restaurant in Kilimani where waiters were reportedly flogged for being late for work, leading to the deportation of six Chinese nationals by the then Interior CS Fred Matiangi.

The journo holds a Master’s degree in Digital Journalism from Aga Khan University.

He is also a PHD candidate.