Former OJ Simpson Bodyguard Claims to Have Recording of Murder Confession 

Police in Minnesota may have a recording of O.J. Simpson confessing to the 1994 double murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, obtained as part of a search warrant in a separate investigation.

The recording is said to be on a thumb drive that belonged to the accused killer‘s former bodyguard, according to the warrant obtained by TMZ.

Police say Simpson may have also implicated a possible unknown accomplice on that recording, which the Daily News is unable to verify.

The thumb drive is said to be in the custody of the Bloomington Police Department, but the contents of the drive are still under investigation, per the documents cited by TMZ. Simpson’s lawyer told the outlet he could not speak to the authenticity of the drive in question.

The search warrant reportedly pertained to the contents of a backpack belonging to Iroc Avelli, who worked for Simpson at some point before the disgraced NFL star died in April. Avelli’s attorney is said to have indicated to police in Los Angeles that the drive contains Simpson’s recorded confession.

Avelli’s backpack was allegedly obtained as part of an investigation unrelated to the double murder, though the details of that case were not disclosed.

Simpson was famously tried for the murder of his ex-wife and her acquaintance but was ultimately acquitted in 1995.

Simpson was 76 when he died from cancer earlier this year. He went to his grave maintaining his innocence. No other suspects were ever named in the gruesome slayings.

Bloomington, Minn. PD say the search of thumb drives, believed to contain a confession by OJ Simpson, uncovered nothing of “evidentiary value.”

Despite avoiding jail for murder, a separate civil trial jury later found him liable in 1997 for the deaths.

Simpson died at his Las Vegas home in April, aged 76, following a prostate cancer battle.

By Agencies