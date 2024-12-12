Former Rep. TJ Cox to Plead Guilty to Fraud, Ordered to Pay $3.5 Million

Former U.S. Representative TJ Cox (D-CA) has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of fraud as part of a plea deal involving a restitution payment of $3.5 million. The charges stem from fraudulent schemes during his business ventures and his single term in Congress.

Details of the Fraudulent Schemes

Cox was accused of stealing $1.7 million through falsified payments and loans and fraudulently securing a $1.5 million construction loan. The plea deal will see 24 of the 26 charges against him dropped, significantly reducing his potential legal penalties.

Under the agreement, Cox will avoid facing up to $1 million in fines and lengthy prison time per count had he been convicted on all charges.

Timeline of Events

The fraudulent activities date back to 2018 and span the period of his congressional tenure. After serving a single term, Cox lost his reelection bid in 2020. However, the legal troubles surrounding his business dealings persisted, culminating in the current case.

What’s Next

Cox is scheduled to formally enter his guilty plea in January 2025. As part of the plea deal, he will provide access to his financial records to facilitate the restitution process.

This marks a significant fall from grace for the former Congressman, whose tenure was marred by controversy and financial misconduct.