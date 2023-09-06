Former Zambian first lady arrested over alleged theft

Police in Zambia arrested the wife of former President Edgar Lungu on three charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, which she denies.

Esther Lungu who is currently in detention in the capital, Lusaka, has been arrested along with three others.

Police spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed in a statement that the quartet had also been charged with one count of theft of a certificate of title for a property in Lusaka.

They are also accused of being in possession of property believed to be proceeds of crime.

Several former ministers, government officials and Mr Lungu’s family members are currently under investigation for suspected criminal activities.

They all deny wrongdoing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...