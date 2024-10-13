Four Arrests After Cannabis Worth Sh1 Billion Seized

Four men were arrested after cannabis with an estimated street value of €8.5m (£7.1m) was seized by gardaí (Irish police) following a search of business premises in Dublin.

Shortly after 15:00 local time, gardaí intercepted two vehicles and carried out a planned search in the Ballymount area of Tallaght, where they found 429kg (946lb) of the drug.

Four men, aged 31, 45, 52 and 58, were arrested for facilitating and enhancing a criminal organisation to commit drug trafficking offences.

They are being held at Garda stations in the Dublin area.

Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly said: “This operation is another example of our commitment to target the enablers and facilitators of global drug trafficking networks and our ongoing efforts to make Ireland a difficult environment for them to operate in.”

The seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy.

Another discovery of approximately €1.976m (£1.6m) of illegal tablets was seized by gardaí following searches on a number of properties in Dublin on Friday.

Zopiclone and Alprazolam tablets and approximately €4,500 cash were found during the search in five different areas of Dublin.

Two men, aged in their 50s and 30s, have been arrested.

The man in his 30s has been charged and is due to appear in court later on Saturday evening.

