Four Bank Fraudsters Arrested in Buruburu in Botched Fraud

Police arrested three bank fraudsters while in the process of impersonating a bank client and withdrawing money from his account.

The three identified as Harrison Mwaura Njoroge, Stephen Nafukho Abonyo and Paul Wambua Muendo were detained in custody for five days from March 8 to enable police complete their probe.

Police said they had earlier used a fake identification card of the victim to query bank balance in a different branch before proceeding to Buruburu, Nairobi for the withdrawal where they were arrested.

The suspects later led the police to their document counterfeiter where one suspect Janet Wanjiku Honge was arrested and several fake identity cards and passports recovered.

An ID card printing machines were also confiscated from her premise.

Police aware of the case revealed that Harrison is a serial bank fraudster who has several bank fraud cases in court with his previous arrest being in November 2023 where he was arrested with four associates.

The suspects are in custody awaiting arraignment in court.

Police say there have been a series of fraud in banking institutions amid a campaign to address the menace.

Some of the fraudsters use fake identity cards to commit the offenses after collusion with insiders. A major operation is ongoing on the menace.

Most of the cases are pending in courts.