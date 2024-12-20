Four Children Burnt Beyond Recognition in Fire Incident in Murang’a

Four children were on Thursday night burnt beyond recognition after their house caught fire in the Gakoigo area of Maragwa, Murang’a County.

According to eyewitnesses three of the victims are from the same family.

Police say the cause of the fire that killed two boys and two girls has not been established.

The children were aged four, three, two and one. The mother had locked them in the house and went to a local market when the fire broke out, police said.

She was shocked to come back and found the house on fire. All the children were burnt beyond recognition.

The bodies were moved to a local morgue pending autopsy and other investigations. Meanwhile, a family in Likoni constituency, Mombasa county, is in agony as it is yet to trace the body of their 12-year-old son who drowned while swimming in the sea near Senti Kumi beach.

Witnesses said that the boy from Damam Timbwani area had gone swimming with two of his friends on Thursday evening when he drowned.

The boy’s family has been camping at the site since receiving the dreadful news, however the body is yet to be traced.

The family sought the help of county divers to help in the search, however the body is yet to be traced.

Police have urged parents to always accompany their children as part of efforts to address such tragedies.