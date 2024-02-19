Four Cops Arrested for Taking Alcohol in Kirinyaga Amid Crackdown

Four police officers were on Sunday arrested in Ngurubani, Mwea, Kirinyaga County, for allegedly drinking at a local pub.

This is according to locals despite Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s strict orders to close all drinking establishments in the area.

The officers, stationed in Mwea-east sub-county, were found drinking at a bar in Ngurubani.

Officials termed the incident shocking and ironical but expected as the ban on bars in the area would not stop the consumption of alcohol.

The area is experiencing deaths after consumption of poisonous alcohol.

At least 20 people have died in the past weeks after they consumed the drink at local joints. Many others are in hospitals fighting for survival.

The first 17 people were buried on Saturday February 17 in the area where a declaration to close the joints was made by officials.

On Sunday, police said they were tipped off the officers were at a bar prompting an operation that saw them arrested.

The bar owner was also arrested, but several other revelers escaped.

Speaking at the memorial service for the victims of the tainted alcohol incident, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua declared a ban on police officers and members of the national administration owning bars anywhere in the country.

Waiguru called for a thorough review of licensing procedures to identify and close illegally operating bars.