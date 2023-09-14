Four Foreigners Arrested for Using Tourist Visas to Conduct Military Training in Nairobi

Four foreigners were Wednesday arrested in a police operation for gaining access to Kenya disingenuously.

They were accused of using tourist visas to come to Kenya and later conduct military-related training at a hotel along Argwings Kodhek.

They were conducting the training under the umbrella of Connacce International Chaplain, police said.

The four Adam Jones (Nigerian), Clement Messi Arnold (Cameroon), Wakilou Dina (Cameroon) and Medjake Komlan Apelete (Togo) were arrested at the Under The Radar Restaurant by police from the Transnational Organised Crimes Unit.

Also detained was one Charled Olaboro, a Ugandan national who stated that he is a member of Conacce International Chaplain.

Police said they had been trailing the four since September 9 when they were tipped they were here on a tourist visa but were conducting the training.

According to police who were in the operation, they found the four in the middle of the training, which they deemed illegal.

They were found in possession of passports and badges labelled Conacce International.

The four suspect claims that they went into hiding for fear of arrest on realizing that they needed certification to offer training in the country.

They were expected at the Kahawa West Law Courts Thursday September 14 to face various charges, police said.

Police have been conducting operations targeting foreigners who are in the country illegally.

Some of those targeted are believed to be involved in various forms of crimes including narcotics trafficking and money laundering.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...