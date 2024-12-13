Four in Sh13 Million Fake Gold Scam Arraigned, Granted Sh200,000 Cash Bail 

Four suspected gold scammers arrested on Wednesday, December 11 were Friday arraigned at Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi.

They were charged with several counts of conspiracy to defraud and forgery.

The four are implicated in a USD100,000 scam.

In the case investigated by the DCI Operation Support Unit, Susan Wanjeri Kogi, Elvis Muga Ouma, Nazlin Karim Rahimbux and Hubbard Kanyago Ndong’o are accused of conspiring to defraud a Niger businessman the said amount, while purporting to be customs officials based in the capital.

Upon arraignment the four pleaded not guilty and were granted Sh500,000 bond with the alternative of a cash bail of Sh200,000.

In the broader scheme that crosses borders to the country of Mali, the victim whose company is based in Dubai reported to have lost over USD5,000,000 between February 2024 and December, which was meant for the purchase, clearance and transportation of 100 kilos of gold to Dubai from Mali.

But as is their norm (and having received the hefty sum), the fraudsters introduced allegations of the gold consignment being confiscated by customs officers in Nairobi while on transit to Dubai.

What followed was the scammers in Mali giving a through pass to their Kenyan accomplices who sent an invoice from DARDESSA Logistics Limited – an alleged Kenyan company (agent) that was allegedly holding the said consignment.

The complainant was instructed to send USD100,000 which he did, thereafter receiving a confirmation of receipt from Susan Wanjeri.

He later travelled to Kenya where he met the fake agents, who made several attempts to obtain more dollars from him. He got suspicious and reported the fraud.

Launching an intelligence-led operation, detectives ambushed the accused persons at various parts of Nairobi and took them to custody.

The case will be mentioned on Jan 21, 2025.

Businesspersons are reminded to be wary of rings of organized fraudsters who sit in opulence, grabbing every slight opportunity to gain from the toil and sweat of genuine traders.

Director DCI Mohammed Amin implored on members of the public to remain alert when engaging in the so called gold business as it has been established that fake gold merchants are once again trying to establish their foothold in the capital city.

Dozens of the fake gold dealers have been arrested in a series of police operations in the country. This is the latest such case involving Kenyans and foreigners who are conned over fake gold scams.

Cases where foreigners are being conned or money over fake gold on sale are on the rise.

Police have been asking foreigners seeking to purchase gold in the country to always seek the help of their respective embassies.

Police say they have arrested dozens involved in the cases and charged them in courts.