Four Kenyan Cops Released from Tanzania Custody After Week Detention

Four Kenyan police officers who had been arrested and detained by Tanzania authorities were released after a week-long ordeal.

The four had been attacked and seriously wounded by a mob in an incident at an island run by Tanzanian authorities on Lake Victoria, police said.

The incident happened near Remba Island that is run by Kenya.

It is not clear what sparked the incident that led to the mob attack and subsequent arrest by the Tanzania authorities.

They were accused of illegally crossing the border.

Remba Island is in Suba North, Homa Bay County. The incident has once again raised questions on the relationship between the East African countries on boundary issues.

In a recent meeting in Homa Bay County, security and fisheries officials from Kenya and Uganda agreed not to harass fishermen from either country in Lake Victoria as long as they obeyed the fishing laws of the respective countries.

The officers were from the Border Patrol Unit and had been on duty on the waters when they were attacked.

They were also disarmed and their weapons were kept by the Tanzanians in the December 3 incident.

They were released on December 11, officials said adding they had injuries on their bodies following the mob attack.

Officials said they were released after diplomatic negotiations between Kenya and Tanzania.

All their rifles with bullets were also handed over to Kenyan authorities before the officers were escorted to Remba police post.

They were later taken to Kisii Level Six Hospital for medical attention.

Similar attacks on Kenyans at the islands in Lake Victoria have been rampant amid calls to address their differences amicably.

The Kenyans who include fishermen are usually harassed by both Uganda and Tanzania security officials.

Some are jailed in the neighboring countries.