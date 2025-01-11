Tragedy as Four Killed in Accident Involving Matatu, School Bus on Kapsabet-Eldoret Road 

At least four people were Friday night killed in an accident involving a public service vehicle and a bus on the Kapsabet-Eldoret highway.

This came hours before another one claimed three lives on the Londiani-Kisumu highway. At least 41 others were injured in the Saturday morning accident, police said.

The Kapsabet accident happened at Mutwot area at about 10 pm, police said.

Police said a bus belonging to Cheptabach secondary school collided with a matatu Toyota Hiace leading to the deaths.

The dead included the driver of the matatu, a man, woman and five year old child, police said.

Police said at least 10 passengers were injured in the accident. They were rushed to different hospitals in the area. The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending other procedures.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

It increased to seven, the number of people killed in separate accidents between Friday night and Saturday morning. Three others were killed along Londiani-Kisumu highway involving a passenger bus.

Police say investigators are handling the scenes.