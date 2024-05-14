Four Rescued After Building Under Demolition Collapses in Mathare

At least four people were Tuesday rescued from the rubble of a building that collapsed in the Kiamaiko area of Mathare North in Nairobi County.

The four were rescued by a team of Kenya Red Cross personnel dispatched to the site after several people were reportedly trapped in the incident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said out of the four people, three were taken to a nearby health facility, while one who had minor injuries was treated at the scene.

The search and rescue for more possible victims was ongoing, Nairobi Police boss Adamson Bungei said.

Witnesses said at least 10 people were scavenging for scrap metals in the building that had been marked for demolition when it suddenly collapsed.

Area residents said the process of demolishing the building had been halted when its structure weakened and tumbled.

The structure is among those targeted in the area for demolition. This is after floods affected the structures for being close to the rivers. The most affected areas are in informal settlements.

There have been protests in the areas amid calls for provision of alternative areas to stay for those affected.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said those who have encroached on the riparian reserves and corridors must vacate immediately and those who decline will be forcefully evacuated.

He added all persons living in government forests must vacate immediately, including those who have acquired title deeds irregularly and unlawfully.