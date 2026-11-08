France probes if bomb threats against airlines linked to ‘foreign powers’

French prosecutors have opened a probe into bogus bomb threats targeting dozens of commercial flights in Europe over the past week, notably including whether foreign powers could be involved.

The investigation aims to find “the authors of the emails who disseminated this false information… and to determine any potential links they may have to foreign powers”, the office of the Paris prosecutor told AFP.

Several such instances concerned flights passing over French territory. The French government, for its part, has also said that the origin of the threats was being investigated.

Ireland’s government said Friday that the hoax bomb claims sent to Irish media outlets were “likely” part of a “co-ordinated campaign of disruption” linked to the threats to airlines.

No explosives were found in any of the incidents so far, and those responsible have not been identified.

Some of the messages came in emails signed “fighters of the Male State”, which matches the name of a radical misogynist group in Russia, though AFP has not confirmed any link of it to the messages.

The group’s founder, Vladislav Pozdniakov, denied any involvement, saying on social media Friday that the “movement does not exist since 2021”.

European countries are closely watching for any Russian interference against economic sectors in Europe and even in daily life as Moscow’s war against pro-Western Ukraine grinds towards its fifth anniversary.

By Agencies