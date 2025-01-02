Influencer Francis Gaitho Wanted by DCI for Cyber Crimes, Absconding Court

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is seeking public assistance in locating Francis Ng’ang’a Gaitho, who is wanted for multiple criminal activities.

Gaitho, previously charged with publishing false information under Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act (Case No. CR E738/24), failed to appear in court on December 4, 2024. As a result, the Milimani Law Courts issued a warrant of arrest against him.

In addition to the ongoing case, Gaitho is under investigation for: saring personal information of a senior Public Officer, publishing false information about Kenyan citizens and cyber harassment targeting senior government officials.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is reviewing multiple files related to these offenses.

The DCI urges anyone with information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest to contact the toll-free hotline at 0800 722 203 or report to the nearest police station.