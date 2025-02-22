Francisco Lindor Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the MLB Player

Francisco Lindor, born on November 14, 1993, in Caguas, Puerto Rico, is a highly regarded shortstop currently playing for the New York Mets in Major League Baseball (MLB).

He was drafted by the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) as the eighth overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft and made his MLB debut on June 14, 2015.

Throughout his career, Lindor has achieved significant milestones, including multiple All-Star selections and Gold Glove Awards.

He became the first Puerto Rican shortstop to win a Gold Glove in 2016 and has also earned Silver Slugger Awards in consecutive years (2017 and 2018).

Francisco is the third of four children born to Maria Serrano and Miguel Angel Lindor in Caguas, Puerto Rico.

His parents divorced during his childhood, but they maintained a cooperative relationship while raising their children.

Lindor’s upbringing was significantly influenced by his family’s support, particularly in nurturing his passion for baseball.

Growing up, Lindor was surrounded by a loving family that emphasized the importance of discipline and hard work.

His father played a crucial role in his early baseball training, teaching him the fundamentals of the game.

Meanwhile, his mother provided emotional support and stability, ensuring that family values were instilled in all her children.

Career

Lindor was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in 2011 after showcasing his exceptional talent in high school.

He quickly rose through the minor league ranks, demonstrating his skills as a dynamic shortstop with a blend of power, speed, and defensive prowess.

Lindor made his MLB debut on June 14, 2015, at just 21 years old, and immediately made an impact with his athleticism and charisma.

Lindor’s breakout season came in 2016 when he hit .301 with 15 home runs and 78 RBIs.

His performance earned him a spot on the American League All-Star team, along with the Gold Glove Award for his defensive excellence.

That year, he played a crucial role in the Indians’ run to the World Series, where they ultimately fell to the Chicago Cubs in a thrilling seven-game series.

In subsequent seasons, Lindor continued to establish himself as one of the premier shortstops in baseball.

In 2017 and 2018, he won Silver Slugger Awards for his offensive output, hitting over 30 home runs in both seasons and maintaining an impressive on-base percentage.

In January 2021, Lindor was traded to the New York Mets in a blockbuster deal that sent shockwaves through MLB.

The trade included pitcher Carlos Carrasco going to New York as well.

Shortly after joining the Mets, Lindor signed a monumental 10-year, $341 million contract extension, making him one of the highest-paid players in baseball history.

Lindor has been selected as an All-Star multiple times throughout his career (2016, 2017, 2018, and again in 2022).

Accolades

Lindor has received numerous accolades throughout his illustrious baseball career, reflecting his exceptional talent and contributions to the sport.

He is a four-time All-Star, having been selected to the American League All-Star team in 2016, 2017, 2018, and again in 2022.

His defensive skills have earned him two Gold Glove Awards, recognizing him as one of the best defensive shortstops in the league.

Additionally, he has won two Silver Slugger Awards for his outstanding offensive performance in 2017 and 2018.

Beyond his on-field achievements, Lindor has also been recognized for his philanthropic efforts.

In 2023, he was named the MLB Players Trust Philanthropist of the Year, highlighting his commitment to giving back to the community.