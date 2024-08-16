Frankie Muniz Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Actor

Francisco “Frankie” Muniz IV, is an American actor and race car driver, best known for his role as Malcolm in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle.

He received an Emmy nomination and multiple Golden Globe nominations for this role.

Muniz transitioned to racing and began competing in NASCAR, debuting at Daytona International Speedway in 2023.

He has also made appearances in various TV shows and films, including Agent Cody Banks and Big Fat Liar.

Muniz is married to Paige Price, and they have one child.

Siblings

Frankie has one older sister named Cristina Muniz.

Cristina has been supportive of Frankie’s career and has occasionally appeared in the public eye alongside him.

While she is not in the entertainment industry, she has maintained a close relationship with Frankie throughout the years.

Frankie also has an older brother named Heriberto Muniz, often referred to as Berto.

Like Cristina, he tends to stay out of the spotlight and leads a more private life compared to Frankie’s public persona.

Additionally, Frankie has two younger siblings, though they are less known and have not been publicly featured as prominently as Frankie and Cristina.

Acting career

Muniz’s acting career began in the late 1990s with his debut in the TV movie To Dance with Olivia.

He gained prominence as the lead in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, where he portrayed a gifted child navigating family dynamics.

This role earned him critical acclaim, including Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

Muniz starred in several successful films, such as My Dog Skip,Big Fat Liar and the Agent Cody Banks series.

His voice work includes roles in Dr. Dolittle 2 and Racing Stripes.

Also Read: Giancarlo Esposito Siblings: All About Vincent Esposito

Although his projects have become smaller since the 2010s, he remains active in the industry, participating in reality shows like Dancing with the Stars and continuing to explore opportunities in acting and other interests, including racing.

Racing career

Muniz began his racing career in 2006, taking a hiatus from acting to pursue professional motorsports.

He first competed in the Formula BMW USA Championship before transitioning to the ChampCar Atlantic Championship from 2007 to 2009, where he achieved notable success, including a fourth-place finish in the standings before a serious injury ended his season.

After a lengthy break, Muniz returned to racing in 2021, participating in the ARCA Menards Series.

He debuted at Daytona International Speedway in 2023, finishing impressively and securing multiple top ten finishes throughout the season.

In 2024, he plans to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving the No. 35 Ford for Joey Gase Racing, marking a significant step in his racing career.

Awards and accolades

Muniz has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, primarily for his role in Malcolm in the Middle.

He was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2001 and 2002.

He also received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2001 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

In addition to these, Muniz won a Golden Satellite Award in 2001 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Series, Comedy or Musical.

He has been recognized at various award shows, including the Kids’ Choice Awards, where he won multiple Blimp Awards for Favorite Television Actor from 2002 to 2004.

His accolades reflect his impact on television and film, showcasing his talent as a versatile performer.