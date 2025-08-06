Fresh Impeachment Motion Filed Against Kericho Governor Dr. Erick Mutai

Kericho, August 6, 2025 — Political tensions in Kericho have escalated once again after Sigowet Ward MCA, Hon. Kiproitch Rogony, formally filed a fresh motion seeking the impeachment of Governor Dr. Erick Mutai.

In a letter addressed to the Clerk of the County Assembly and officially received today, the MCA submitted a proposed motion, accompanying evidence, and a list of MCAs in support of the governor’s removal. The motion is expected to be tabled in the coming days, having met the procedural threshold under Standing Order No. 70.

“Kindly find attached the proposed motion for the removal by impeachment of Dr. Erick Mutai as Kericho County Governor, along with supporting evidence and signatures of MCAs in support,” reads part of the letter.

The Clerk has acknowledged receipt and forwarded the matter to the Assembly Division Committee for scheduling.

This marks the second attempt to impeach Governor Mutai, following a failed motion earlier this year that collapsed amid legal and procedural hurdles.

The earlier motion, though backed by 31 of 47 MCAs, fell short of the two-thirds threshold (32 votes) required for a valid impeachment. The session was also boycotted by 16 MCAs, believed to be allied to Governor Mutai, weakening the legitimacy of the process.

In response, Governor Mutai secured a court injunction barring the Assembly from transmitting the resolution to the Senate. Despite initial resistance from some Assembly members, the matter eventually reached the Senate, where 34 Senators upheld a preliminary objection by the governor. The Senate agreed that the process was fatally flawed, both procedurally and legally, and declined to entertain the motion any further.

Sources within the County Assembly suggest the new motion is more coordinated and better supported, with additional evidence addressing concerns raised during the first attempt. It remains to be seen whether the motion will gather the minimum 32 votes required and avoid previous legal pitfalls.

If successful at the Assembly level, the motion would proceed to the Senate for final determination, as outlined under the County Governments Act.

Governor Mutai has not issued a public statement on the latest development. However, in previous instances, he has dismissed the impeachment efforts as politically motivated and driven by personal vendettas rather than legitimate oversight concerns.

His administration remains under scrutiny, with critics citing concerns about alleged mismanagement, strained relationships with MCAs, and questions around transparency.

The Kericho County Assembly is expected to announce a formal date for tabling and debating the motion in the coming days. All eyes are now on whether this second impeachment bid will overcome the legal and procedural obstacles that derailed the first.